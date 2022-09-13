Botswana: Namibia Donates Land At Walvis Bay Port to Botswana

9 September 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eino Vatileni

THE Namibian government has donated a piece of land at the port of Walvis Bay to Botswana to construct a dry port facility and make that country sea-linked.

This was revealed by president Hage Geingob on Friday while delivering his speech at the inaugural session of the Botswana-Namibia bi-national commission in Gaborone, Botswana.

Geingob said Namibia continues to make good progress in cross-border trade.

He added that the donation was not only a gesture of goodwill, but also meant to facilitate the import and export of goods and services.

"President [Mokgweetsi] Masisi informed me when we met in Rwanda that Botswana intended to increase its volumes of imports and exports through the port of Walvis Bay," Geingob said.

The president said this would mean Namibia and Botswana must jointly and speedily work together on expanding the transport infrastructure to accommodate increased trade volumes between the respective countries.

"Our ministers must prioritise, and include in our development plans, the upgrade and expansion of infrastructure to accommodate anticipated increase in trade volumes," he said.

In addition, Geingob said the two countries would sign a bilateral agreement for the establishment of a one-stop border post at the Mamuno-Trans-Kalahari border post.

"This will contribute to maximizing the operational efficiency of the Southern African Development Community transport development corridors, thereby contributing to our regional development and economic integration efforts," Geingob said.

