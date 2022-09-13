Botswana: Use of Passports Between Namibia, Botswana to Be Abolished

9 September 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eino Vatileni

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob on Friday morning announced that Namibia and Botswana nationals would soon be using their identity documents (IDs) as travel documents between the two countries.

Geingob said this while delivering his speech at the inaugural session of the Botswana-Namibia bi-national commission in Gaborone, Botswana.

"Our two countries not only share a common border, but also a common people and heritage. A symbiotic and inter-dependent relationship exists along our common borders," Geingob said.

He called on senior officials to fast-track the implementation of the use of IDs as travel documents between the two countries.

