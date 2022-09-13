Somalia: Minister Gives Further Details On President's Trip to Kenya

13 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

NAIROBI [SMN] - The Minister of Information Daud Aweys gave details about the trip of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The Minister said that the president went to Nairobi at the invitation of his Kenyan counterpart to attend the swearing-in and inauguration of William Ruto on Tuesday.

The Somali president will be talking with Ruto about strengthening the relationship between his country and Kenya and how to cooperate in a special meeting.

"Participation in the inauguration of the president is an example of how the relationship between the two countries is strengthening, and it is desired that the two peoples and the two countries show cooperation in all aspects," said Daud Aweys.

The minister also pointed out that there is a committee that will cooperate in the fields of immigration, economy, trade, and other things that are of interest to the parties.

