Somalia: Galmudug Parliament Extends President's Term By One Year

13 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The lawmakers of the Galmudug Parliament held a meeting on Tuesday in Dhusamareb to extend the term of President Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qor Qor).

The session saw some changes to the Galmudug Constitution before the MPs unanimously approved the extension, according to the Speaker of the Parliament, Mohamed Nur Gagal

The speaker said that 56 members voted in favor of the term extension of Qoor-Qoor which gives the leader a chance to serve for 5 years.

Heads of Jubbaland, South West, HirShabeelle & Jubbaland have already made extensions and so far the government of Somalia has not clarified its position on this issue.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

