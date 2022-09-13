Kenyatta Hands Over Instruments of Power to President Ruto

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday formally handed over the instruments of power to President William Ruto after he was sworn into office.

Kenyatta handed over the instruments of power to his successor flanked by Chief of Defence Forces Robert Kibochi.

The ex-president handed over to Ruto the 2010 constitution and the ceremonial Presidential ceremonial sword which has been manufactured by stainless steel coated with gold in a brief ceremony amidst jubilation from Kenyans.

Despite the frosty relationship between President Ruto and his former boss Uhuru Kenyatta, the two leaders met Monday at State House after months of animosity between the two former allies turned foes.

President Ruto was formally introduced to the nation by Chief Justice Martha Koome before he was sworn in by Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi.

He will be deputized by Rigathi Gachagua, who was sworn in minutes after Ruto's oath.

President Ruto now takes over the reins of power from Kenyatta whose 10-year tour of duty came to an end on Tuesday.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Ruto President-Elect on August 15 before Ruto's main challenger Raila Odinga challenged his win at the Supreme Court.

However, on September 5, Kenya's the Country's Supreme Court upheld Ruto's victory in the August 9 presidential election, ending weeks of political uncertainty in the country.

In a unanimous decision, the seven-judge bench dismissed Odinga's petition dealing a blow to his quest to ascend to the presidency.

Ruto's inauguration ceremony was witnessed by thousands of Kenya and several Heads of States, including Paul Kagame (Rwanda) Filipe Nyusi(Mozambique), Felix Tshisekedi(Congo), Yoweri Museveni(Uganda), and Samia Suluhu(Tanzania) amongst others.

Also present was African Union Commission Chairperson Mousa Faki and a delegation representing the Government and the people of Israel led by the Minister of Intelligence Elazar Stern.