Kenya: William Ruto Sworn in As Kenya's Fifth President

13 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Dr William Ruto has been sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya at Kasarani International Stadium.

Dr Ruto took the Oath of Office at 12:44 pm The swearing-in process was lead by the Judiciary under Chief Justice Martha Koome and Judiciary registrar Anne Amadi.

Dr Ruto also received the highest award in the country - Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart.

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was also sworn in shortly after him.

The swearing-in and inauguration kicked off with the entry of President Uhuru Kenyatta aboard the Commander in Chief ceremonial vehicle, after which inspected a full parade mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces under Lt-Col Gilbert Kinanga's command.

The event was attended by tens of heads of states, and diplomats from across the world. They included Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Tanzania president Samia Suluhu, Rwanda president Paul Kagame, Ethiopia prime minister Abiy Mohammed among others.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X