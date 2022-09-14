Kenya: Ruto Pledges to Increase Judiciary Budget By Sh3 Billion Annually

13 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assured the Treasury that he will increase its annual budget by Sh3bn annually, as he took over office.

Ruto hailed the Judiciary for being steadfast in dispensing justice, saying it should not be under-funded.

"To consolidate the place of the judiciary in our constitutional and democratic dispensation, my administration will respect judicial decisions while we cement the place of Kenya as a country anchored on democracy and the rule of law," he stated.

"Our campaign for the financial independence of the judiciary has paid off with the implementation of the judiciary fund on July 1 this year. My administration will scale up the budgetary allocation to the judiciary by an additional Sh3 billion annually for the next five years."

He particularly singled out the Supreme Court which determined a presidential petition that was seeking to nullify his election victory, saying the seven-judge bench demonstrated unmatched independence.

He pledged that his government will continue respecting court decisions in various cases.

President Ruto was set to appoint six Court of Appeal judges on day one of taking over as Kenya's fifth president..

The judges were recommended for appointment six years ago, but immediate former president Uhuru Kenyatta declined to appoint them, saying there were adverse reports against them from the intelligence service.

But when he took an oath of office Tuesday, President Ruto said his first official task will be to appoint the judges.

"To further demonstrate my commitment to the Independence of the judiciary, this afternoon, I will appoint the six judges already nominated for appointment to the Court of Appeal which was done three years ago by the Judicial service commission," he said.

The Head of State said he will preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the six judges Wednesday.

In June last year, President Ruto's predecessor appointed 34 out of the 41 JSC recommended judges and left out Justices Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir and Prof Joel Ngugi who were to join the Court of Appeal, and Chief Magistrate Makori Evans Kiago and High Court Registrar Judith Omange who were promoted by the JSC to serve as High Court judges.

Kenyatta declined to appoint the judges, citing a confidential intelligence report which was never made public.

Justices Msagha Mbogholi, Omondi Hellen Amollo, Mumbi Ngugi, Francis Tuiyott, Nyamweya Pauline Nyaboke, Jessie Lesiit and Laibuta Imaana are among the seven who were appointed to the Appeal Court in a gazette notice dated June 3.

The delay in the appointment of the Judges had caused frosty relations between the Executive and the Judiciary after former Chief Justice David Maraga decried the crisis caused by the inadequate judges in superior courts, while Attorney General Kihara Kariuki insisted the President will not appoint judges with questionable character adding that the refusal to appoint the JSC nominees was within the law.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X