Kenya: Miguna Says Red Alerts to Be Lifted Tomorrow in Readiness for Travel to Kenya

Nairobi — Exiled activist lawyer Miguna Miguna now says Red Alerts against him will be lifted Wednesday marking the end of three years since he was deported from the country.

Miguna said Tuesday in a statement posted on his Twitter Account that President William Ruto had assured him that the travel ban will be lifted Wednesday.

He told Kenyans that once his passport is renewed, he will inform them when he will make his way back to the country.

"I'm happy to announce that President William Ruto has assured me that the RED ALERTS will be LIFTED on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Thereafter, I will have my Kenyan Passport renewed and I'll announce the date of my RETURN TO MY MOTHERLAND," he stated.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader was deported in March 2018 after swearing in then opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People's President.

In November last year, Miguna's plan to travel back to Kenya hit a dead end after Air France declined to fly him over a Red Alert.

Miguna said at the time that the airline informed him at Berlin's Brandenburg Airport that he can not board because of a new Red Alert issued by the Kenyan government.

"This is to inform Kenyans and the world that Airfrance officials at the check-in counter at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport have just informed me that the Government of Kenya sent them a "red Alert" this (Monday) morning that they cannot fly me to Nairobi. I'm waiting for a copy, " he tweeted on November 15.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Five days ago, Lawyer Miguna wrote to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua demanding facilitation to travel to Nairobi for President-elect William Ruto's swearing-in next Tuesday.

In the letter directed to the Assumptions of Office Committee, Miguna gave Kinyua 24 hours to facilitate his travel, specifically by giving him emergency travel documents and lifting red alerts issued to airlines in 2018.

"Your Committee has an overarching duty and legal obligation to ensure that our client is facilitated to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 5th President, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto, without fail," his letter reads.

Through his lawyer Adrian Kamotho Njenga, Miguna argued that government officials in the outgoing regime have failed to comply with court orders, which had directed them to facilitate his return to Kenya.

"Without an iota of legality, some notorious operatives of the outgoing regime forcefully removed our client from the Kenyan territory. Since then, numerous court orders have been issued against the officials of the outgoing administration, directing them to facilitate our client's return," he stated.

He now wants Kinyua to facilitate his return and replace his old passport.

"Accordingly, our instructions are to seek from you, which we hereby do, the immediate facilitation of our client's return to his motherland. Further, may we have your earliest confirmation that all the red alerts and other unlawful restrictions that were ruthlessly imposed on our client have been lifted," he said.