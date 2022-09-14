Kenya: Creating a Better Business Environment Key Agenda, President Ruto Says

Nairobi — President William Ruto says his 'immediate agenda' after taking over the Presidency of the country will be to implement an economic turnaround at a time when the Kenyans are hard-pressed with the high cost of living.

In his inaugural address after his swearing-in as the fifth President, Ruto said that he will be making pronouncements that are going to better define the trajectory of his administration.

"Our immediate agenda is to create a favourable business and enterprise environment and support people in the informal sector to organize themselves into stable and viable business entities. This is the essence of the bottom-up economic model," he stated.

Ruto added that he will work with County Governments to ensure economic security for traders across the country.

The President further promised to ensure the economic well-being of every Kenyan.

"I want to commit that I will work hard for all the people of Kenya irrespective of who or how they voted," he added.