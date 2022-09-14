East Africa: President Ruto Says Kenyatta to Continue Chairing Peace Initiatives in the Region

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta will continue to lead peace initiatives across the region on behalf of the government of Kenya.

Speaking during his inaugural speech as the 5th President of Kenya on Tuesday, Ruto cited Ethiopian and Great Lakes conflicts further stating that Kenya is committed to partnering with other countries in enhancing peace, security and prosperity of East African Region.

"I commit on the peace initiatives in our regions including both in Ethiopia and Great Lakes region, I have asked my elder brother President Uhuru Kenyatta who has done commendable engagements with those regions and he has graciously agreed to continue chairing discussions on behalf of the people of Kenya," President Ruto said.

He further reiterated that Kenya is fully committed to the implementation of the East African Community (EAC) treaty and protocols of free movement of goods and services.

"Equally important is our commitment to the full actualization of the Africa Continental Free Trade area. Kenya will continue playing its role in international diplomacy at the bilateral and multilateral levels appreciating that we are host to major international agencies like the United Nations," Ruto said.

Former President Kenyatta was appointed the EAC chairperson on March 1, 2021 and it is during his tenure that the EAC membership was expanded by overseeing the admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The admission of the DRC into the bloc won President Kenyatta most applause from the private sector and the EAC secretariat.

Kenyatta further oversaw the region's recovery from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and fixed the Kenya-Tanzania trade disputes.

Under his chairmanship, Kenyatta has also been leading peace initiatives among EAC member States.