Rwanda Targets Medals at Regional Inter-Schools Tourney

RWANDA is plotting a renewed hunt for medals and trophies at the East African post-secondary games due slated for September 14-26 in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Rwanda Schools Sports Federation (RSSF) Executive Secretary, Jean Claude Byiringiro confirmed that the country will have representatives in individual disciplines and teams categories this time round.

"I'm confident we are going to win medals in the regional school games competitions and I believe that this time we will make sure that we come back home with trophies," Byiringiro told Times Sport on Monday.

"Our teams have been training for the last three weeks and preparations have been going well and the athletes are ready for the challenge ahead," Byiringiro added.

The annual Federation of East African Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games will also have over 300 young athletes from Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, host Tanzania and Rwanda - competing in football, handball, volleyball, Athletics, and Table Tennis.

This year's showdown will see youthful teams vying for medals in six sports namely; football, basketball, volleyball, handball, athletics, and table tennis.

The home teams and athletes in individual sports travel to Tanzania on Tuesday morning.

FEASSSA games is an annual tournament organized annually by the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association and hosted by one of the member states including Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zanzibar Kenya, and South Sudan.

The regional school's competition includes football, basketball, volleyball, handball, and athletics among many others.

Rwanda Full list of teams

Girls volleyball: IPRC Kigali

Boys Volleyball: ESSA Nyarugunga

Girls Basketball: Lycée de Kigali

Boys Basketball: Lycée de Kigali

Girls Handball: Kiziguro SS

Boys Handball: ES Kigoma and ADEGI

Girls Football: IP Mukarange

Boys Football: ES Gasiza

Athletics: 5 Athletes (boys) and 5 Athletes (girls)

Table Tennis: 6 players (boys) and 6 players (girls)