Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda U23 Team in Romania for Fiba 3x3 Nations League

The national u-23 boys' basketball team ON Sunday night left for Constanta, Romania ahead of the FIBA 3x3 Nations League 2022 Final slated to run from September 14-16,2022.

Rwanda's men and Kenya's women won the Africa south conference of the FIBA 3x3 Nations League 2022 at the Nyayo national stadium, Nairobi in July.

The two nations claimed the top prize in the six-day show that was held at the Kenyan capital city, resulting in both teams earning a ticket to the FIBA 3x3 Nations League 2022 Final.

In the men's category, Rwanda reached the final in each one of the six stops and won four of them. They lost a thriller 21-20 to Uganda on the sixth stop but still led the overall standings.

While speaking to Times Sport on Sunday, head coach Moise Mutokambali said he was yet to know their group opponents but insisted that, "the boys have been trained and prepared well for the tournament, and are able to face against anyone" adding that "they just need to be confident in themselves, focus on one match at a time, and stick to their game plan."

Full squad:

Patrick Ngabonziza, Justin Uwitonze, Olivier Turatsinze and Sano Gasana.