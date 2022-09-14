Rwanda: Basketball - All-Star Game Set for September 24

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has announced that this season's All-Star game will take place on the 24th of this month.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by Landry Jabo, the Executive Director at Ferwaba.

The game brings together star players from the local league, organised in two different teams which play against each other.

"We are waiting for the playoffs finals to get done, and then we will select the coaches and players who will be part of the two All-star teams," Jabo said.

The 2022 All-star game will be the fourth edition of the competition.

In 2021, Team Olivier Shyaka edged Team Dieudonné Ndizeye 77-73 to take the Rwf 1 million prize money, which was given to Meshach Rwampungu, a former basketball player who is living with a permanent disability he sustained from a road accident.

The players that will take part in this year's edition are not yet confirmed.

The game will take place at Kigali Arena.

The event will also feature a three-point and slam dunk contest.