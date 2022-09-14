Rwanda: Sauti Sol to Headline All-Star Game on September 24

After thrilling hundreds who attended the Kwita Izina gala that was held in Kigali on September 4, multi-award winning Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol, has been announced as the main headliners of the all-star game slated next week.

The highly anticipated game will take place next Saturday, September 24 at the BK Arena, following last year's edition that was graced by Mavin record's star, Rema.

"Ladies and gentlemen this is something you should not miss. You've been waiting for Sauti sol to perform live once again, well on 24 September 2022 is the day. We invite you all to celebrate and enjoy with us," reads a statement by FERWABA, organisers of the game.

Other headliners of the game will be announced close to the game, the announcement added.

The 2022 All-star game will be the fourth edition of the competition that brings together star players of the local league, organised in two different teams which play against each other.

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) first hosted an all-star game in 2013, and did so again in 2019 and 2021.

The event will also feature a three-point and slam dunk contest.

In 2016, Sauti Sol made history by becoming the first Kenyan artistes to carry out a successful nationwide tour. Comprising Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi, the group mixes their soulful voices with vocal harmonies, guitar riffs and drum rhythm.

The band has had successful performances across Africa, in Europe and US, topped Kenyan charts, and won accolades, such as Kisima Music Awards, Channel O Music Video Awards, MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act and BET Awards

Some of the group's popular tracks include songs on their recent album 'Midnight Train' such as 'Suzana',' My Everything' alongside other singles including 'Live and Die in Africa', 'Africa', 'Nerea', 'Shake Yo Bam Bam', and 'Unconditionally Bae' among many more.