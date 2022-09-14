Tanzania: Main Causes of Fire Accidents in Public Schools Revealed

Zanzibar — ELECTRICITY mishandling and dilapidated infrastructure are the main causes of fire accidents in public schools, the House of Representatives was told on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Ali Abdulgullam Hussein told the house that an investigation by the disaster department and fire brigade has attributed the fire outbreaks in schools to electricity faults due to decrepit infrastructure and inappropriate uses by students.

Answering a question by Special Seats Representative Aza Januar Joseph who wanted to know the causes of frequent fire outbreaks in schools and the government intervention measures, the deputy minister said the ministry is working out strategies to address the problem.

He cited verification of power infrastructure in all dormitories; installation of fire extinguishers; student training on proper use of electricity and enhanced discipline among students as some of the intervention measures to curb the problem.