Tanzania: Main Causes of Fire Accidents in Public Schools Revealed

13 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato

Zanzibar — ELECTRICITY mishandling and dilapidated infrastructure are the main causes of fire accidents in public schools, the House of Representatives was told on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Ali Abdulgullam Hussein told the house that an investigation by the disaster department and fire brigade has attributed the fire outbreaks in schools to electricity faults due to decrepit infrastructure and inappropriate uses by students.

Answering a question by Special Seats Representative Aza Januar Joseph who wanted to know the causes of frequent fire outbreaks in schools and the government intervention measures, the deputy minister said the ministry is working out strategies to address the problem.

He cited verification of power infrastructure in all dormitories; installation of fire extinguishers; student training on proper use of electricity and enhanced discipline among students as some of the intervention measures to curb the problem.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X