Tanzania: Isles Immigration Department Arrested 752 Illegal Immigrants

13 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato, Zanzbar

IMMIGRATION department in Zanzibar arrested 752 illegal immigrants, with 80 of them jailed in the 2020/2021 period, the House of Representatives was told on Tuesday.

Minister of State, Second Vice-President's Office, Policy, Coordination and House of Representatives Hamza Hassan Juma said the department conducts routine patrols and searches to identify and nab illegal immigrants as well as take appropriate legal measures against them.

He said some suspects had been jailed or fined upon conviction, explaining that the immigration department is responsible for repatriation of the convicts upon completion of their punishments.

The minister, answering a question by Mfenesini Representative Machano Othman Said, who blamed illegal immigrants on the congested reformatory centres, said sometimes the department delays the repatriation due to financial constraints.

The legislator questioned the rationale of spending huge amount of taxpayers' money in caring for the illegal immigrants after serving their punishment, worsening congestion problem in the already crowded centres.

He proposed that the immigration department whose responsibilities include handling of illegal immigrants to foot the accommodation, food and medical expenses for the illegal immigrants pending their repatriation.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X