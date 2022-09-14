Tanzania: Regional Court Yet to Receive Karua's Petition

Arusha — THE East African Court of Justice (EACJ) is yet to receive Martha Karua's petition against the Supreme Court of Kenya's decision of upholding President William Ruto's victory.

Ms Karua, who was also Raila Odinga's running mate in the August 9th General Election, expressed her intention of filing a case before the EACJ for a review of the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court of Kenya on presidential election petition.

Speaking at the weekend, the Narc Kenya party leader underscored that it was impossible that they were not declared winners in the just-concluded August polls when the majority of the votes were won by Azimio.

"Since the court said there is hot air, hot air balloon can take me to East Africa. I am actually considering whether to travel with a hot air balloon to discuss the matter," she said.

But through its Deputy Registrar Christine Mutimura-Wekesa said the Arusha based court was yet to receive such a matter.

"She only stated her intention in the media in the past week and is yet to file any matter," maintained the EACJ Deputy Registrar in a telephone interview with 'Daily News' on Monday.

EACJ was established in 2001 with the responsibility of ensuring the adherence of law in the interpretation and application of and compliance with the EAC Treaty.

It is one of the organs of the East African Community (EAC) established under Article 9 of the Treaty.

Part of its jurisdiction includes the interpretation and application of the East African Treaty.

It also provides advisory opinions, preliminary rulings to national courts and gives arbitral awards.

The Judges of the Court are appointed by the EAC Summit of the Heads of State or Government from among persons of proven integrity, impartiality and independence holding high judicial office, or jurists of recognized competence, upon the recommendation of the Partner States.