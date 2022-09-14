Tanzania: Visitors Azam Beat Mbeya City 1-0

Azam have secured a slim 1-0 away win against Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya as they continue to maintain unbeaten run of the season.

A 60th minute goal by Idris Mbombo was enough to plaster smiles on Azam players who fought hard to claim the important three points from a difficult venue.

However, Azam finished the game with 10-men after substitute Rodgers Kola was shown a straight red-card in the 93rd minute following a dangerous play to Mbeya City goalkeeper Haruni Mandanda.

In the same token, the outcome is a deserved reception to the team's newly appointed Head Coach Denis Lavagne who took full charge the team for the first time on Tanzania soil.

For Mbeya City, the defeat was their second in the campaign with their first slump being a 2-1 loss to Singida Big Stars.

And in today's game, despite succumbing to the loss, they managed to create numerous scoring opportunities which could not produce tangible fruits until the final whistle sounded.

Up next, Mbeya City will host Simba on September 28th while Azam will play Tanzania Prisons on September 30th, both games unfolding at Sokoine Stadium.