Tanzania: Visitors Azam Beat Mbeya City 1-0

13 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

Azam have secured a slim 1-0 away win against Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya as they continue to maintain unbeaten run of the season.

A 60th minute goal by Idris Mbombo was enough to plaster smiles on Azam players who fought hard to claim the important three points from a difficult venue.

However, Azam finished the game with 10-men after substitute Rodgers Kola was shown a straight red-card in the 93rd minute following a dangerous play to Mbeya City goalkeeper Haruni Mandanda.

In the same token, the outcome is a deserved reception to the team's newly appointed Head Coach Denis Lavagne who took full charge the team for the first time on Tanzania soil.

For Mbeya City, the defeat was their second in the campaign with their first slump being a 2-1 loss to Singida Big Stars.

And in today's game, despite succumbing to the loss, they managed to create numerous scoring opportunities which could not produce tangible fruits until the final whistle sounded.

Up next, Mbeya City will host Simba on September 28th while Azam will play Tanzania Prisons on September 30th, both games unfolding at Sokoine Stadium.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X