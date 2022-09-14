Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Attends Ruto's Inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya - Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attended the inauguration of the new Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto in Nairobi.

President Hassan Sheikh has pointed out the two countries will give priority to the importance of diplomatic, economic, commercial, and social cooperation.

Somalia and Kenya will also work on ways to overcome the crisis, including poverty, lack of food, poverty, conflicts, and challenges caused by climate change that have affected the people of the region and the entire African continent.

"Honoured to have attended H.E President Ruto's inauguration in Nairobi today. Somalia & Kenya will continue to work closely together on development, regional peace & security & other areas of mutual benefit," said Hassan Sheikh.

Somali president stated that he wishes President Ruto & the great people of Kenya success.

Kenya has a large contingent of at least 4,000 KDF soldiers in the AU mission in Somalia, assisting the government in the war on Al-Shabaab.