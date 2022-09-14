Zimbabwe: Police Officer Testifies Against Sikhala - Video of Legislator 'Inciting Violence' Played in Court

14 September 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

A State witness was Tuesday subpoenaed to testify against detained Citizen's Coalition For Change (CCC) legislator, Job Sikhala, over a video he allegedly uploaded on YouTube with the intention to incite public violence.

Sikhala is facing charges of inciting public violence prior to the infamous July 31, 2020 demonstrations.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, Munyaradzi Silomoni, testified before Harare Magistrate, Vimbai Guriro in the Victim Friendly Court.

The video in question was played in court as evidence of Sikhala's intention to cause public unrest by allegedly calling for demonstrations aimed at toppling President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Silomoni, in a police statement, said there were, in fact, five videos in total, apart from the one Sikhala uploaded on social media platform, YouTube.

However, he could only produce one as exhibit in court.

The court heard the video, which features Sikhala and an unidentified interviewer, was filmed during his time in the 'wilderness.'

But, nowhere in the video does the legislator mention the State President, Sikhala's defence team argued.

The recording was in vernacular and is subject to misinterpretation, they added.

Sikhala's legal representative, Harrison Nkomo, cross examined Silomoni.

Nkomo was standing in for Beatrice Mtetwa, who was seized with another client's trial in a different court.

Asked Nkomo: "Where in the clip does Sikhala call for a demonstration for His Excellency to step down?"

Silomoni responded saying; "In my opinion Your Worship, when he mentioned that the Namibian police had given authority, and the ball is now in their court.

"He also mentioned how something needs to be done as men have no jobs, that in my opinion prompts the nation to take action."

The case was rolled over to Wednesday.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X