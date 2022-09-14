Zimbabwe: Police Officer Testifies Against Sikhala - Video of Legislator 'Inciting Violence' Played in Court

A State witness was Tuesday subpoenaed to testify against detained Citizen's Coalition For Change (CCC) legislator, Job Sikhala, over a video he allegedly uploaded on YouTube with the intention to incite public violence.

Sikhala is facing charges of inciting public violence prior to the infamous July 31, 2020 demonstrations.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, Munyaradzi Silomoni, testified before Harare Magistrate, Vimbai Guriro in the Victim Friendly Court.

The video in question was played in court as evidence of Sikhala's intention to cause public unrest by allegedly calling for demonstrations aimed at toppling President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Silomoni, in a police statement, said there were, in fact, five videos in total, apart from the one Sikhala uploaded on social media platform, YouTube.

However, he could only produce one as exhibit in court.

The court heard the video, which features Sikhala and an unidentified interviewer, was filmed during his time in the 'wilderness.'

But, nowhere in the video does the legislator mention the State President, Sikhala's defence team argued.

The recording was in vernacular and is subject to misinterpretation, they added.

Sikhala's legal representative, Harrison Nkomo, cross examined Silomoni.

Nkomo was standing in for Beatrice Mtetwa, who was seized with another client's trial in a different court.

Asked Nkomo: "Where in the clip does Sikhala call for a demonstration for His Excellency to step down?"

Silomoni responded saying; "In my opinion Your Worship, when he mentioned that the Namibian police had given authority, and the ball is now in their court.

"He also mentioned how something needs to be done as men have no jobs, that in my opinion prompts the nation to take action."

The case was rolled over to Wednesday.