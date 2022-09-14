South Africa: Ramaphosa v Mkhwebane - Nkandla 'Will Look Like a Picnic', Mpofu Warns Inquiry As Lawfare Escalates

13 September 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Confusion, a sick note, a 'flurry of papers' and a threat gilded as a 'promise' were part of the day's offerings as lawfare between President Cyril Ramaphosa and suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane escalated.

Five days have passed since the Western Cape high court ruled that Cyril Ramaphosa's suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be set aside as the decision may have been tainted by bias.

As Mkhwebane's Section 194 impeachment inquiry rolled into its 28th day on Tuesday, her legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, attempted to suspend or at least halt proceedings.

"We are not in a position to proceed," he informed the committee adding "we are going to be doing an application for a postponement".

Mpofu was clearly hoping to buy time. Down the road from Parliament and in the Western Cape high court, Mpofu is hoping a potential legal lacuna may open up when the case is heard this Friday 16, September.

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane called in sick and was not present at Tuesday's hearing.

Never one to shy away from weekend work, as the inquiry has heard, Mkhwebane and her legal team on Saturday filed an application with the Western Cape high court to have its...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

