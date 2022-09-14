East Africa: Ruto Swears in, Promises Prosperous EAC Bloc

Kenya's newly sworn-in President, Dr William Ruto has said his country is fully committed to the implementation of the East African Community (EAC) treaty and its protocol of free movements of people, goods and services.

He made the statement on Tuesday at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi shortly after taking oath of highest public office as the 5th President of the country insisting that he and his government will be committed on peace, security and prosperity of the EAC regional bloc.

"We look forward to deepening our integration, we welcome our newest member, the DRC whose entry now extends our region from the Indian ocean to the Atlantic," President Ruto said.

Additionally, he said as a country Kenya is still committed to the actualization of the African continental free trade area.

The colorful event was well-attended by over 15 Heads of States including the President, Samia Suluhu Hassan who congratulated Ruto while promising that cooperation between Tanzania and Kenya in both social and economic development. In Kenya