Tanzania: IGP Wambura Makes Minor Reshuffle

Inspector General of Police, Camillus Wambura has on Tuesday made a minor reshuffle at the Police Force.

According to a statement released to the media by the Police Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) David Misime, the IGP has transferred Mbeya Regional Police Commander (RPC) Ulrich Matei to Dodoma Headquarters.

RPC Ulrich Matei will be replaced by Manyara Regional Police Commander (RPC) ACP Benjamin Kuzaga

In the reshuffle, ACP George Katabazi was transferred to Manyara as the new RPC to take over from transferred ACP Kuzaga.

SACP Misime said in the statement the changes that started effectively from September 8, 2022 aimed at enhancing efficiency at the Force.