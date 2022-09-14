Kenya: 6 Judges Appointed By President Ruto to Be Sworn in Wednesday

Nairobi — Six new judges appointed by President William Ruto will take oath on Wednesday morning.

Ruto appointed the judges who were rejected by his predecessor, saying there was no basis to fail to appoint them as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

It was Ruto's first task as soon as he took over power.

They include Justices Korir Weldon Kipyegon, Muchelule Aggrey Otsyula, Odunga George Vincent and Joel Mwaura Ngugi who will all become Court of Appeal judges while two others Makori Evans Kiago and Cheruiyot Omange Judith Elizabeth joins the Environment and Land Court.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166(1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, I William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Makori Evans Kiago and Cheruiyot Omange Judith Elizabeth to be judges of the Environment and Land Court," the president said in a notice signed in the presence of his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The judges were recommended for appointment by JSC three years ago, but immediate former president Kenyatta declined to appoint them, saying there were adverse reports against them from the intelligence service.

But when he took an oath of office Tuesday, President Ruto said his first official task will be to appoint the judges.

"To further demonstrate my commitment to the Independence of the judiciary, I will appoint the six judges already nominated for appointment to the Court of Appeal which was done three years ago by the Judicial service commission," he said.