Nairobi — Former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria says he will delete all his social media accounts.

Kuria posted the notice on his Twitter handle, stating that he had achieved his objective now that William Ruto is the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

He has told his 335,900 followers that he will deactivate his account on Wednesday at 6 pm.

His profile shows he joined Twitter on October 2015.