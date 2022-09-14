Uganda: How Govt Official Was Robbed Shs90m At Nansana Bar

Police have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a Sylvia Nakyeyune, the administrator of Wakiso District Local Government was robbed of shs90 million at QC restaurant and bar in Nansana.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, incident happened on Thursday at around 8pm when the 40 year old government official was robbed by unknown people.

"She alleges came to Q.C restaurant and bar to buy pork as a daily customer and parked her motor vehicle, a Premio registration number UAX 951 A . She then informed the askari to help and watch for her the vehicle," Onyango said.

The Kampala Police mouthpiece quoting the statement by Nakyeyune said that on entering the restaurant, she found friends and decided to sit and eat with them.

"After some minutes, she entered the vehicle and drove heading to Ndejje and on reaching the mobile cente agent where she wanted to deposit some money, she then realized her cash was missing and drove back to Nansana police to lodge a complaint."

Police say Nakeyune had got the money from the sale of land.

CCTV footage

CCTV footage from the popular restaurant and pork joint's parking shows that when Nakyeyune parked, a few minutes later, another car, a Subaru Forester and entered the parking.

The three minute video shows that after parking, a minute later the Subaru also came but first parked near the entrance to the parking area as if the occupants were waiting for Nakyeyune to leave the vehicle

When she gets out of the vehicle, she first inspects it arguably ot ensure it is properly locked before leaving with a bag and another unidentified object in her hands.

Immediately she leaves, the Subaru is seen cruising towards her vehicle and parks in the sides.

Later, one of the occupants is seen jumping out and goes to open the boot of Nakyeyune's Toyota Premio and after completing the mission, the Subaru drives off .

The entire mission lasted less than 10 minutes.

Arrests

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, following the incident, five people including the manager of the restaurant, Ibrahim Ssonko were arrested to help in investigations.

"The five suspects including Ibrahim Sserwadda, Await Mugenyi, Emmanuel Kissa, Ibrahim Ssonko and Sulaiman Fik were charged with two counts of theft of cash and obstruction as investigations continue," Onyango said.

The case however points to negligence of the government official who left a huge sum of money totaling to shs90 million unattended to in a vehicle.

The case also points to an insider job because it is baffling to understand how the robbers knew that Nakyeyune had got such a huge sum of money and followed her to the restaurant.