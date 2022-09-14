Uganda: NGO Launches Day Out to Honour, Sensitise Riders

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not every day that you see boda boda riders being appreciated. However, the riders are set to be celebrated on the 5th of November 2022, by Living Honour, an NGO that focuses on appreciating people when they are still alive is behind this new celebration.

During the official launch of the Boda Boda day out on Monday at the Cricket Oval in Lugogo Kampala, the organisation said on this day the boda boda riders will be appreciated, mentored and sensitised about various issues to make them better people.

Charles Ndugwa, the chairman of boda boda riders in Kampala central said, the riders need to be educated about so many things starting with mindset change, hygiene, savings, family and other responsibilities.

He said the sector is plagued with so many issues including safety concerns, domestic violence, health and murder among others."

There are over 200,000 boda boda riders in Kampala alone who contribute greatly to the growth of the economy.

The event will offer fun and entertainment, drinks, and motivational speeches from different stakeholders and partners on various topics which include reproductive health, mind set change, road safety and Insurance Banking.

The organisers say the Boda Boda Day Out will be a bi-annual event that will take place every Saturday before Palm Sunday and every first Saturday of November.