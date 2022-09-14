Kenya: Chebukati Thanks President Ruto for Continued Recognition

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has thanked President William Ruto for recognizing his efforts in enhancing the country's democracy.

For the third time on Tuesday, President Ruto lauded Chebukati as an exemplary civil servant who "stood firm and delivered credible polls."

"It is appropriate to single out for special mention Chebukati for standing firm, resisting bribery, intimidation, and blackmail, and doing the right thing," Ruto said during his speech after being inaugurated as Kenya's fifth President.

President Ruto hailed Chebukati as an exemplary performer who resisted the temptation of subverting the people's will.

Chebukati thanked the Head of State for acknowledging his role "for raising the bar on integrity and the standards of public service in the country."

"I feel proud to have contributed to strengthening democracy in Kenya. God bless," Chebukati said.

Chebukati had previously alleged that he had been offered a significant bribe to interfere with the August polls.

The electoral body boss also thanked his colleagues' Commissioners Abdi Guliye, Boya Molo, the agency's Chief Executive Officer Hussein Marjan, and the commission's staff for delivering credible polls.

Chebukati also thanked his family, who stood by him during the electioneering period.

"I would also like to sincerely thank my lovely wife Mary, my children Rachel my parents, and larger family for the continuous prayers and for standing by me during the election period," he said.

Chebukati is due for retirement in September 2023 alongside Commissioners Guliye and Molu.