Somalia: Somali President Meets With His Kenyan Counterpart Ruto

The newly elected Kenyan president William Ruto met with Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh at the Kenyan presidential palace in Nairobi on Wednesday.

"Held discussions with Somalia President Hassan Sheikh that also included the security situation in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, State House, Nairobi," said Ruto.

Ruto added that he and Mohamud will fast-track the implementation of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between Kenya and Somalia.

This will boost trade in Miraa and fish and ease movement between our two nations, he added in the statement on his Twitter handle.