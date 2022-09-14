Somalia: Deputy Minister Blames Al-Shabaab for Sowing Clan Hostility

The Deputy Minister of Information of the Somali government, Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adalla, said that when Al-Shabaab was defeated in the battlefields, they started to sow hatred and animosity among the Somali communities.

The deputy minister made the remarks at an event to mark the tourism day held in Mogadishu. He warned the Somali people against Al-Shabaab's plot to pit the Somali communities against each other.

Al-Adala has added that they are after people who are in charge of confronting the Somali tribes.

"The Somali government is working for people to live and develop, while Al-Shabaab is after destruction, killing and this country continues to be in trouble," Minister Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adalah.

The minister's blame comes as communities in the country's central regions have started a rebellion to liberate themselves from the Al-Shabaab.