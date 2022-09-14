Somalia: Deputy Minister Blames Al-Shabaab for Sowing Clan Hostility

14 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Deputy Minister of Information of the Somali government, Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adalla, said that when Al-Shabaab was defeated in the battlefields, they started to sow hatred and animosity among the Somali communities.

The deputy minister made the remarks at an event to mark the tourism day held in Mogadishu. He warned the Somali people against Al-Shabaab's plot to pit the Somali communities against each other.

Al-Adala has added that they are after people who are in charge of confronting the Somali tribes.

"The Somali government is working for people to live and develop, while Al-Shabaab is after destruction, killing and this country continues to be in trouble," Minister Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adalah.

The minister's blame comes as communities in the country's central regions have started a rebellion to liberate themselves from the Al-Shabaab.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X