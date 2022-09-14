Somalia: New Mogadishu Mayor Pledges to Deal With Insecurity

14 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The new governor of the Banadir regional administration, Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madaale), officially assumed power a week after his appointment.

In his inaugural speech, Madale said that his administration will deal with the instability in Mogadishu in collaboration with the security agencies of the federal government of Somalia.

To avert the bomb attacks carried out by the Al-Shabaab in the capital, which have increased in recent days, the new mayor promised to give this carnage first priority.

"The responsibility assigned to me will serve the Somali community, especially the people living in Mogadishu who are the victims of Al-Shabaab attacks," he added.

The deputy PM Salah Jama, members of the parliament, and other invited guests attended the hand-over ceremony that Madale take over from Omar Filish.

