Africa: Totalenergies CHAN Final Draw to Be Conducted On 01 October in Algeria

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed today the final draw of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Algeria 2022 (CHAN) will be conducted on 01 October 2022.

The draw will be conducted in Algiers, the capital of Algeria - the country that will host the competition between 13 January and 04 February 2023.

18 countries including the hosts Algeria will contest the prize.

The CHAN final draw on 01 October 2022 will mark the countdown to the eagerly anticipated competition that features players currently plying their trade in domestic competitions only.

For the first time, eighteen (18) teams will take part in the TotalEnergies CHAN following CAF's decision to increase the number of participating teams in the tournament.

From eight participants during the first edition in 2009, it moved directly to 16 at second edition in Sudan in 2011 and now to 18.

Below is the complete list of qualified teams:

QUALIFIED TEAMS :

Algeria (host country), Morocco (winners in 2018, 2020), Libya (winners in 2014), Senegal (fourth place in 2009), Mali (runners up in 2016, 2020), Mauritania (3rd appearance), Côte d'Ivoire (third place in 2016), Niger (4th appearance), Ghana (runners up in 2009, 2014), Cameroon (fourth place in 2020), Congo (4th appearance), DR Congo (winners in 2009, 2016), Uganda (6th appearance), Sudan (third place in 2011, 2018), Ethiopia (3rd appearance), Mozambique (2nd appearance), Angola (runners up in 2011), Madagascar (1st appearance).

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com