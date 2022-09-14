Africa: Reminder - Media Accreditation for Totalenergies CHAN Algeria 2022 Draw Open

14 September 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The media accreditation application process for the final draw of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Algeria 2022 is now open.

The accreditation window will close on 18 September 2022.

Media can apply for accreditation via the CAF Media Channel

The final draw for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship will be held on Saturday, 01st October 2022 in Algiers, Algeria. The ceremony, which will be broadcast on CAF platforms, will begin at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT).

The teams qualified are Algeria (host country), Morocco, Libya, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Ghana, Cameroon, Congo, DR Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Angola, Madagascar.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

For more information, visit www.cafonline.com

Read the original article on CAF.

