Namibia: City to Spend N$6,8 Million On Eight Houses

THE City of Windhoek under the council's affordable housing programme will construct eight houses at the corner of Moses Garoëb and Visarend streets at Khomasdal.

Windhoek mayor Sade Gawanas during the launch of the project yesterday said the provision of housing entails the identification of suitable vacant erven, and the servicing of erven on which the houses are to be constructed.

" . . . as well as the appointment of experienced and reputable building contractors, the actual construction of the houses, and once completed, the alienation thereof.

"The corner of Florence Nightingale and Visarend streets was identified to serve as the pilot area for the implementation of the council's affordable housing programme," she said.

Gawanas said the project is worth N$6,8 million, including erven from N$850 000 to N$1,2 million, with the largest erf size being 1 022m2.

"The typologies for the houses to be constructed are threebedroom houses with a dwelling size of 94m2, named 'Nguni', and a dwelling size of 91m2, named 'Brahman'.

"These prices are quite below the market value of similar properties in the same vicinity, which, in my view, are public funds well spent," she said.

During the construction of 346 affordable houses under the informal settlement upgrading affordable housing pilot project, the council, in partnership with the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, the Khomas Regional Council, and the National Housing Enterprise, created 4 500 employment opportunities for the residents of Windhoek at a cost of N$56 million.

"We anticipate a further 120 employment opportunities during the construction of these eight show houses under the council's affordable housing programme.

"Over the next four years, we anticipate the construction of 1 200 houses under the council's affordable housing programme at an estimated cost of N$868 million," she said.

Gawanas said a further 15 000 employment opportunities would be created through the construction of the houses.

"Once the pilot project for the construction of the eight houses is successfully completed and handed over to the beneficiaries, all future houses to be constructed will be open to the public in line with the affordable housing policy," she said.

Wynand Kurz, the founder of Wynnic Plant Hire and Construction CC, said they were honoured to be part of the project.

"We are excited to be part of this project, and we hope to work together with all the people involved," he said.