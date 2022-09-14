Namibia: King Khalie Spreads Love, Peace Through Music

KWAITO musician Shangelao Phillipus, better known as The Great King Khalie or just King Khalie, says he aims to spread peace and love through his voice.

The 'Black government' and 'Kwaito definition' hit-singer also claims his music, which he says fits all age groups, is set to educate, entertain, and inspire many people to do their best in life.

"I decided to pursue my career in the music industry because I believe music is an in-born gift. I'm not inspired by anyone, singing has been in me since I was a child," says King Khalie.

He said his passion for music started at an early age. At the age of nine he had begun writing and composing songs, but only started singing professionally years later.

King Khalie, who also does Afrobeat, solo piano, and house genre, has two albums under his belt.

His recent album is titled 'Maturity', which describes his growth in the music industry. The 18-track album features fellow musicians such as Skillor, Yabolova and Zanga Man.

The album, which was produced by Peter Phg, contains songs with great melodies and encouraging messages.

Many know King Khalie for his first single titled 'Kwaito definition', which dominated the radio airwaves back in 2013. The song was on Kwaito's top 10 charts at Radio Energy and Omulunga for almost a year. In 2019, the singer released his debut album titled 'Black government, which consisted of 14 songs.

King Khalie is also a performing artist, who has been showcasing his talents at various festivals across the country.

He has performed at events like the International University of Management and the University of Namibia cultural festivals, Kasi Vibe and the Helao Nafidi Expo.

King Khalie says making a breakthrough in the industry is not as easy as it seems.

"As an artist, you will have to face many challenges such as exposure and getting gigs," he says, adding that these are some of the main challenges many young talents face.

Working towards becoming a legend in the game, the singer says he always tries to do better, and improve his music.

King Khalie is the founder of X-Force Records in Windhoek, and the owner of the 'Fudapo' clothing brand, which translates to say "take a break to whatever you are going through".

He advises fellow artists and brand owners not to give up on life until they achieve what they want.