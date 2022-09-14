Namibia: Clean-Up Namibia, Urges the Environment Ministry

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has called on Namibians to join the international community in commemorating World Clean-up Day on Saturday, 17 September.

This year's celebration will take place at Grootfontein under the theme 'This is the Only Home We Have', and will be officiated by Pohamba Shifeta.

Environment ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda in a press statement on Tuesday said the day is aimed at creating awareness and encourages Namibians to adopt attitudes that will ensure Namibia's environment is free of waste or litter.

"In observance of the 2022 World Clean-up Day, Namibians from all walks of life are encouraged to mobilise themselves into clean-up activities countrywide," Muyunda said.

He called on regional councils, local authorities and traditional authorities in all the country's 14 regions to mobilise their residents and take part in the nation-wide clean-up activities.

"The ministry will supply, through regional councils, limited amounts of refuse bags to be used, however, regions are urged to mobilise their own resources required to ensure a successful event," he said.

Organisations, institutions and other societal clusters should take up this challenge by coordinating clean-up activities for their employees, he said.

"To make it exciting, participants can voluntarily take part in our trash tag challenge, by taking pictures/videos prior, during and after cleaning, then post them on social media using the hashtags #trashtagchallenge, #keepnamibiaclean," Muyunda said.