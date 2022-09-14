Namibia: Geingob to Attend Angolan President's Swearing-in Ceremony

President Hage Geingob is expected to travel to Luanda, Angola, today to attend the inauguration of Angola's president João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The president will depart from Eros Airport at 16h00.

Geingob will also lay a wreath in honour of the late former president of Angola, José Eduardo dos Santos.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari, in a media release this morning, said Geingob will proceed to the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and thereafter will head to New York, USA, to participate in the United Nation's General Assembly's 77th session.