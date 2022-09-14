Kenya: Ruto Meets With Somalia President, Discusses Peace and Security

Nairobi — President William Ruto met with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Wednesday as part of efforts to boost bilateral ties and enhance security between the two neighboring countries.

President Ruto said their discussion mainly featured the security situation in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

Both Somalia and Kenya have suffered the brunt of terrorist attacks from the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, Al-Shabaab, who have continued to pose terrorism threats in the region.

The Head of State who was sworn into office Tuesday said that his administration will collaborate with Mohamud's government to boost trade and ease the movement of goods and people between the two countries.

"We will fast track the implementation of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between Kenya and Somalia. This will boost trade in Miraa and fish and ease movement between our two nations," he said.

Mohamud was among at least 15 Heads of State who graced Ruto's inauguration at the Kasarani stadium.

On Tuesday, Somalia's president pledged to continue working closely on development, regional peace and security, and other areas of mutual benefit between the two countries.

Kenya is among the countries whose troops are serving in Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) umbrella.

This meeting comes a day after the Head of State with other Heads of State and government representatives from different countries including Eswatini, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, the US Congo and South Sudan.

While commenting on his meeting with a delegation from Eswatini led by Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini, Ruto said that his government will continue to strengthen economic ties for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.

"We shall strengthen our agricultural export capabilities to boost crop production and collaborate on green energy to support our joint push towards the sustainable development goal on energy,' Ruto said after meeting with a delegation from Eswatini.

The Head of State also met with the former German President Christian Wulff who presented the country's goodwill message to Kenya following his swearing-in into office.

The Head of State said that Kenya is scaling up ties with Germany in the areas of technical training for the youth, renewable energy and agriculture in appreciation of what he described their centrality in the country's sustainable economic growth agenda.

Ruto further met with the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who led the delegation from President Joe Biden's administration.

The Head of State said Kenya and the US share a long history of social and economic partnership in diverse areas such as health, trade, and security.

"We also share a common belief in building prosperity for our people from the bottom and we hope this can provide a platform for an even stronger partnership in the days ahead," he said.