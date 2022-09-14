Namibia: FNB Launches FIFA World Cup Competition

FNB Namibia has launched a massive switch, swipe and win campaign that will see three lucky winners and their partners winning an offer to go watch live games at this year's Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The FNB campaign will also see the campaign's participants winning one of 12 trolly dashes to stock up their fridges in time for the World Cup kick-off, which is from 20 November to 18 December 2022.

"Together with our partner VISA, FNB is very excited to offer customers the opportunity to win a fully paid trip to Qatar, including flights and accommodation, to watch two of the Fifa World Cup games live," said Jerome Namaseb, FNB Namibia's head of retail transactional banking.

He added the campaign not only allows customers the opportunity to watch games live but also gives those who switch to FNB immediate entry into the draw upon swiping in addition to other awesome benefits.

Entry to the competition is automatic to all FNB personal cardholders who make any payments with their personal debit or credit card, and customers get a single entry for every five swipes on their debit cards and double the entries for the same swipes if they use their credit cards.

However, business debit and credit cards are excluded.

This campaign hopes to generate hype around the Fifa World Cup and get Namibians excited about it while also putting focus on the products and services that FNB offers to current and new customers in the entry and middle market segments.

The trolly dash draws will take place on 12 September, 3 October, 14 November and 8 December 2022, while winners of the Qatar trips will be announced on 15 October 2022.