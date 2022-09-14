Zimbabwe: All Set for Vaka Ekhaya Diaspora Property Investment Expo

14 September 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Vaka Ekhaya Diaspora Property Investment Expo is set to kick off on September 24 in the United Kingdom, bringing together property experts and prospective homeowners.

The special event will bring individuals and corporates together to discuss and provide information on how to navigate the property market inorder to grow and preserve wealth.

The annual showcase also offers an investment conference, which brings together investors, bankers, property developers and lawyers, who will provide expert advice on asset management.

Vaka Ekhaya Chief Executive Officer, Tapuwa Kundoro said this year's exposition was tailored for aspiring homeowners scouting for properties to buy.

"The Vaka Ekhaya Diaspora Investment Expo is an investment conference you don't want to miss.

"Whether you are a first-time investor, looking to build your first home or you are a seasoned entrepreneur seeking to diversify or add on to their business portfolio, this is the business platform you have been waiting for," Kundoro said.

"Meet up with Zimbabwean bankers, property developers and lawyers who will help you navigate the property market and grow your wealth.

"With so many areas that can be exploited as the Zimbabwean economy grows, you need to position yourself now so as to reap the rewards and get a healthy return on investment," he added.

The full-day business conference will include keynote addresses and forum discussions that will equip potential property owners with knowledge and services they can take advantage of.

The event is set to take place at the Conference Suite, Thomas Street in West Bromwich.

Some big corporates, which have confirmed participation include; Stanbic, Old Mutual, Rawson Properties, Seerf Properties, Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe, among others.

