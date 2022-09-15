Rwanda: Mukura Boss Resigns

After long-standing debt problems in Mukura Victory Sports, Jérôme Gasana, the Managing Director of the club, has resigned citing personal reasons.

The resignation was confirmed by the club's president, Jean Damascène Maniraguha.

"The MD (Managing Director) resigned because of his personal reasons. So, if someone says that, you would not know what he has in mind," Maniraguha told Times Sport.

"We're trying to find someone who could replace him as soon as possible."

The club was struggling to get $46,000, an amount it was ordered to pay by FIFA after former coach, Djilali Bahlou, sued for illegal dismissal.

Gasana was in charge of the daily life of Mukura VS since July 2020.