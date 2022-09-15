Kenya: President Ruto Says Govt to Observe, Promote Rule of Law

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reiterated that his administration will uphold the rule of law and respect the independence of all government institutions.

Speaking during the swearing- in of four Appellate, Environment and Land Court judges on Wednesday, the head of state indicated that all Kenyans are equal regardless of their status.

"I ask all of us as Kenyans, we are all equal before the law and before our Constitution and therefore there must never be the case of an animal farm where there are people who are more equal than others. We are all equal before the law. If the rule of law is our benchmark, we can only succeed," said President Ruto.

"Kenya can only be better if we become a country of the rule of law. Anything else leads to anarchy and confusion."

President Ruto further added that even him is not above the law and he will lead from the forefront in observing and respecting the law.

"Even as president I have limitations and I should respect them, just like all other arms of government have limitations. We must all live within our mandates... It is the rule of law, not the rule of man," Ruto said.

He further committed to promoting peaceful and respectful dialogues whenever issues arise between the executive and the Judiciary or any other independent institution in the line of discharging their mandate.

"There is always a mechanism for us to resolve whatever issues that may arise in the course of all of us discharging our respective mandates. There is room in the Constitution for discussion and consultations. I am open for engagement, discussions and consultations for the better management of our country and for the efficient delivery of the mandate of each and every institution," said Ruto.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Head of State spoke from State House, Mairobi, where the Judges who include Justices Korir Weldon Kipyegon, Muchelule Aggrey Otsyula, Odunga George Vincent and Joel Mwaura Ngugi took the oath of office to become Court of Appeal judges while two others Makori Evans Kiago and Cheruiyot Omange Judith Elizabeth join the Environment and Land Courts.

The judges were recommended for appointment by Judicial Service Commission (JSC) three years ago, but immediate former president Uhuru Kenyatta declined to appoint them, saying there were adverse reports against them from the intelligence service.

Immediately after his inauguration on Tuesday, President Ruto kicked off his official duties by signing two separate gazette notices appointing the six judges.