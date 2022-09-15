Kenya: More Pain at the Pump as Fuel Prices Hit Record High

15 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to purchase fuel starting Thursday, as the new government commences the gradual removal of the fuel subsidy.

In the latest monthly review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the price of petrol is up by Sh20.18 to retail at Sh179.30 per litre in Nairobi.

A litre of diesel will retail at Sh165, a Sh25 increase while kerosene, mostly consumed by low income households has increased by Sh20 retailing at Sh147.94 per litre.

EPRA said that although the subsidy for petrol had been removed, a subsidy of Sh20.82/litre and Sh26.25/litre had been retained for diesel and kerosene respectively in order to cushion consumers from the high prices.

The prices are inclusive of the 8 per cent Value Added tax in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty for inflation as per Legal Notice No.194 of 2020.

During his inauguration President William Ruto said that he would face out subsidies on fuel and food, arguing that they are a huge burden to the government's budget and often lead to product shortages.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X