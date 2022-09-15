Kenya/Rwanda: Sensational Paul Were Scores First Goal for Rayon in Rwanda

15 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Former Tusker FC and AFC Leopards winger, Paul 'Sensational' Were scored his first goal in the colors of his new club, Rayon Sports, as they edged out Rwamagana City 2-0 in a Rwandese Premier League tie.

Were, signed at the start of the season after featuring for fourth-tier side South B United back home, has now been involved in two goals in three matches for his new employers.

Were had an assist on his debut, a last minute winner in a 2-1 victory against Rutsiro on match day one.

Were was handed a start in his third match for Rayon, and he made the most out of it with their second goal in the 53rd minute of the match.

He raced on to a defense splitting through ball off an intricate passing move from Rayon, before sliding the ball into the bottom left corner, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Rayon had gone ahead in the 44th minute courtesy of a goal from Esenu Musa with a header from the edge of the six yard box off a poorly defended long throw.

APR have a 100pc record so far in the Rwandese top tier, having won all their opening three games of the campaign, Were featuring in all.

