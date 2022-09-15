Kenya: Safaricom in Deal to Link PWDs With Jobs

Nairobi — Safaricom has partnered with the National Council of Persons with Disabilities(NCPWD) to connect persons with disabilities with job opportunities through an online portal.

The portal, powered by IT service provider Fuzu, currently has over 360 employers and more than 5,000 job candidates.

Safaricom has used the portal for its recruitment needs and supported NCPWD by mobilizing more employers to come on board.

Additionally, the TechCo has also been driving a campaign to encourage candidates to register and access the portal for employment opportunities.

This partnership has earned Safaricom a nomination at the 2023 Zero Project awards, which recognises the rights of persons with disabilities and seeks to improve their day-to-day lives.

"Through this project, we have made great strides in increasing the prospects of persons with disabilities in their search for employment. Our nomination at the 2023 Zero Project Awards is a testament to our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The Zero Project was launched in 2008 with the objective of supporting social innovation, social entrepreneurship, and Persons with Disabilities.

"We are excited about this partnership with Safaricom, which boosts the job prospects and improves the quality of lives of persons with disabilities. The NCPWD Career Portal is a big step in our objective of having organisations reach the minimum 5 per cent reservation of employees with disabilities as per the Persons with Disabilities Act No. 14 of 2003," said Harun Hassan, the Executive Director, NCPWD.