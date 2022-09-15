Tanzania: Norway Commits Support to Tasaf Programmes

NORWEGIAN government has expressed its commitment of supporting social protection in the country through the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), to ensure food security as well as addressing climate change challenges.

Norway Minister for International Development, Ms Anne Beathe Tvinnreim made the commitment during a visit to Chamwino district in Dodoma recently, saying the support to the programmes will change lives of poor Tanzanians.

She argued that effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, among other factors, have negatively affected many developing countries, including Tanzania, thus the need to provide support through food security and climate change programmes.

In her trip to Chihembe village, the visiting minister was impressed by how the beneficiaries spend the little money they get and participate in the public work programme.

"It is really interesting and pleasing to see such great work at Chaco dam, a reality of how villagers can change their lives" she said, referring to a 9,075 square metres dam that was recently rehabilitated by the beneficiaries through a public work programme.

The minister said everyone deserves a better life, contributing to national development, thus was pleased to see that the support from her country helped in creating opportunities for education and social support to the less privileged.

She added that one of the success stories is that TASAF beneficiaries are given time to assess themselves and continue with the programme or pitch to another form, adding that it is evident that they have reached a better level of economic income address.

"Another proof is the availability of food, where people can afford three meals per day and the extent of health, where people get healthy food are some key great points of the programme," pointed out the minister.

She also cited improvement in the education or school attendance by children of the beneficiaries as another milestone, noting that the capacity to increase pupils' enrolment in schools from 60 to 98 per cent was a significant achievement.

Earlier, TASAF Executive Director, Mr Ladislaus Mwamanga maintained that throughout the years, the Productive Social Safety Net (PSSN) programme has contributed to the economic growth of the country in many spheres.

Mr Mwamanga pointed out that the achievement is hinged on the support the programme has been receiving from the government and development partner (DPs) such as Norwegian government among the many others.

He said Norway, just like other supporting partners to the programme has so far contributed over 40bn/- to TASAF. Some 1.35 million households with six million people are registered in the PSSN and normally engaged in several projects.

He said the aim of PSSN is to empower poor households to increase income and have access to social services such as food, education and health among others.

Speaking about achievements of the programme in the district, Dodoma Regional PSSN Coordinator, Mr Bogit Samhenda said there has been timely cash transfer to beneficiary households all round.

"Through cash benefits parents and guardians are able to provide basic needs like uniforms, books, among others to their children" he said.