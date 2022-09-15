Tanzania: Simba Maul 10-Man Prisons

Simba have claimed a late 85th minute 1-0 triumph against a 10-man Tanzania Prisons in a tense NBC Premier League match at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Veteran midfielder Jonas Mkude poached the solitary goal for the visitors in the dying minutes of the game as the hosting side's concrete defense was caught napping.

It is the third victory for Simba in the unfolding campaign which has driven them to 10 points on the log similar to Young Africans but the later are on top courtesy of a good goal average.

At the interval, Juma Mgunda's side protested for a penalty in the 47th minute after Zambian striker Moses Phiri was fouled in the box but was never given.

However, the upset is second for the Mbeya based club who last season emerged 1-0 victors versus Simba at the same venue.

In the first half, Simba were a thorn in fresh for the hosting side, asking Tanzania Prisons backline a couple of questions but they stood firm, diffusing any impending danger in the process.

Coming up, the Reds have a CAF Champions League (CAF CL) fixture to fulfill as they welcome Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

This is the return leg of the contest and Simba Head into the match with heads up after stamping a 2-0 away win at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi last week.