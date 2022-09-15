Rwanda: First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Working Visit in Sweden

First Lady Jeannette Kagame is on a three-day visit to Stockholm, Sweden where she is expected to attend various events and activities.

According to information from her office, she began the visit with a tour of the Play Therapy Pediatric Department of Karolinska University Hospital on Wednesday, September 14.

This is one of the largest University Hospitals in Europe leading in development and medical breakthroughs.

The facility specializes in several areas including; cancer, pediatrics, emergency and reparative medicine, heart, vascular and neuro, inflammation and aging, and women's health, among others.

Svante Norgren, the head of the pediatric division at the hospital said that the First Lady visited their outpatient services and ward, with a tour of the library, play school, and other facilities related to pediatric department.

"It's a great pleasure to welcome the First Lady to discuss areas of mutual interest where we might be able to find some collaborations. I understand that Rwanda's population is very young and we are looking at ways to improve the highly specialized care. We have members of our staff who have visited and worked in Rwanda."

While touring the hospital, the First Lady was joined by the Rwandan ambassador to Sweden, Dr Diane Gashumba among other officials.

As per the agenda shared, Mrs. Kagame is also expected to attend a dinner event organized by Reach for Change themed: "partnering for change," on the same day.

She will also attend an event dubbed Rwanda Today- from Fragility to Resilience, which is set to take place on Thursday, September 15 as well as a European launch of the Lancet Oncology commission's report on cancer in Sub-Saharan Africa, on Friday, September 16.