Kenya: President Ruto Holds Phone Conversation With Canadian PM Trudeau

15 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday discussed regional security in a telephone call with President William Ruto.

During the conversation, the two affirmed their shared commitment to democracy.

While congratulating President Ruto for his election victory, Trudeau commended the peaceful nature of the polls and the strength of the Kenyan democratic institutions.

The Prime Minister and the President emphasized their shared commitment to democratic values.

The two leaders also expressed their concern for the serious global impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, notably food and energy insecurity, and agreed to work together to find solutions to these complex challenges.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed regional peace and security, including their concern with ongoing instability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Ethiopia, and the Horn of Africa.

Trudeau expressed appreciation for Kenya's leadership role in promoting peace and security in the region.

President Ruto thanked Canada for its support.

The two leaders agreed to work together to further strengthen the partnership between Canada and Kenya.

The Canadian PM stated that he looks forward to continued collaboration on such shared priorities as promoting peace and security, encouraging a sustainable ocean economy, increasing and diversifying trade, supporting the transition to clean technology, and advancing the empowerment of women and girls.

The two leaders looked forward to meeting in person in the near future.

