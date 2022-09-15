Kenya: Defender Kirenge Hopes Taifa Stars Call Up Can Spur His Chances at Tusker

Nairobi — Tanzanian international Kalos Protus Kirenge hopes that his recall to the Taifa Stars squad will be the catalyst he needs to win back a starting spot at his team Tusker FC ahead of the new FKF Premier League campaign.

The lanky Tanzanian, signed from Namungo FC by the brewers last season has been handed a recall to the Taifa Stars squad, alongside striker Ibrahim Joshua, ahead of the next international window where they are set to play Libya.

Kirenge found playing time tough to come by at Tusker despite kicking off the season as a starter, as the stonewall partnership between Charles Momanyi and Christopher Oruchum was tough to separate.

And now, with Oruchum heading in opposite direction to his former club Namungo, Kirenge hopes the window of opportunity, coupled with his national team recognition will give him a chance in Robert Matano's starting team.

"The call up to the national team motivates me and when I come back to the club, I will keep working hard and this will definitely push me to try and get into the starting team," the defender noted.

He added; "I am really delighted and motivated to be called up to the national team, It gives me a lot of morale and I want to go there and represent my country to the best of my ability. They understand my contribution to the nation and they know that a guy called Kirenge exists. Thatis really encouraging."

The lanky defender was a sure starter at the beginning of last season and played in all their continental matches. However, a chop and change at the back by Matano found a solid partnership between Momanyi and Oruchum and the coach didn't look back.

At the end of the season, Kirenge wanted to leave the club with a year left on his contract, but they managed to convince him to stay and fight for a place.

He has admitted that it has been a challenging start to life in Kenya, unlike his compatriot Joshua, who hit it off well scoring double digit figure goals to shoot the team into their 13th Premier League title.

"The challenges have been many, but as a footballer, you always have to tackle them. There are challenges everywhere. Even where I came from, there were challenges. Sometimes they are too much, but they are all part of football," he noted.

Looking up to the new season, the defender's hope is on more playing time and a return to tip top shape.

"For me, the task is to work hard in training and show the coach that I am ready to play. If he deems it fit to give me a chance then I am ready," he noted.